High score expected as Heriot’s host Currie

A high-scoring encounter is a strong possibility when third-placed Heriot’s welcome fourth-placed Currie Chieftains in the Tennent’s Premiership tomorrow (3pm).

Among the attractions is a showdown between Scotland’s top two finishers. Chieftains winger Ben Robbins has bagged nine tries in five appearances to lead the scoring charts, one ahead of his Heriot’s counterpart Craig Robertson.

Each team boasts a haul of 27 touchdowns, a number exceeded only by Melrose. And tomorrow’s combatants have the leading marksmen with the boot, with Gregor Hunter of Chieftains two clear of Ross Jones in the standings.

Jones will captain the hosts in the absence of Iain Wilson, , while Rob Kay returns at centre and Sean Johnstone is set to make his debut from the bench.

Coach Phil Smith expects another tough tie against opponents who performed well last time out. “We will be looking to do the simple things well and apply our own pressure at the right time in the right areas.”

Chieftains coach Ben Cairns has made two changes, with Rhys Davies and Scott McGinley replacing unavailable professionals Greg Peterson and Tevita Tameilau. Cairns has been happy with his side’s home form, but now wants to reproduce it in away fixtures.

“There have been some terrific matches between the two in recent seasons, normally going down to the last play. This weekend’s match will likely be the same with the ability to convert chances into points probably key.”

Across the Capital, Boroughmuir face leaders Ayr, whose form has been impressive. Muir coach Peter Wright, whose changes include handing a first start to Dutchman Robin Weersma – a student in the city – has warned his men that they must improve on their showing against Edinburgh Accies. “Even though we won last week we were hugely disappointed in the performance and we know if we play like that against Ayr we will be swept away.”

Watsonians, with two good wins in successive weeks, travel to meet Glasgow Hawks.

Meanwhile, Accies, whose hopes of a first win of the season were thwarted by an injury time penalty last week, will be looking to break their duck in the basement battle at Hawick.