How Musselburgh and Edinburgh Accies are shaping up ahead of Tennent's Premiership encounter

Musselburgh head coach Graeme Paterson (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group / SRU)

While ‘Burgh coach Graeme Paterson wants the hosts to reproduce the form they showed in a home win two weeks ago, Accies counterpart Iain Berthinussen is satisfied with the mood in his camp ahead of the short trip to Stoneyhill (K.O. 3pm).

Elsewhere, Currie Chieftains coach Mark Cairns will demand more of the same when his men welcome GHA to Malleny Park.

Cairns saw his side bounce back from an opening day defeat to dismantle a much-fancied Marr side last Saturday. Ex-pros Gregor Hunter and Fergus Scott were important contributors to a sparkling win that showed why Chieftains are listed among the title favourites.

However, Cairns will be wary of a GHA squad buoyed by beating Hawick.

