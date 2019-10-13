How the Scotland players rated in 28-21 loss to Japan in final Rugby World Cup match

Scotland warm up ahead of Japan clash

• Our Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup coverage is brought to you in association with Castle Water

Never stopped probing but try as he might could not find the hole in the Japanese defence he was looking for.

Rescued his side early on after Finn Russell's mistake but faded from view after that.

Handed Japan their bonus point when he allowed Kenki Fukuoka to strip the ball from his grasp.

Carried bravely as the Scots looked to mount a brave fightback at the death.

Japan decided the young Edinburgh wing was the weak spot in the Scottish defence and got their rewards with two tries down his side.

Gave the Dark Blues hope with his early try but tried to force the issue too much as the clock ticked down.

A painful end for the scrum-half in what is certainly his last World Cup game and possibly his final appearance in a Scotland jersey.

Given a torrid time in the scrum as the hosts took the upper hand every time the front rows went head to head.

The surprise pick at hooker ahead of skipper Stuart McInally and did not let his coach down.

Looked off the pace for most of the first half but got Scotland going after the break with his touchdown.

Started very bravely with a string of crucial tackles but tired as the game wore on.

Escaped punishment for a clash of heads on Shota Horie, which was just as well for his side as he put in a mountain of work.

Won a crucial turnover to help create Russell's try but then missed a tackle in the build-up to Japan's opener.

The master of the turnover. Scotland's first half could have been a lot bleaker had it not been for his expert pick-pocketing.

Game passed him by in the first half but proved effective once Scotland caught their breath after the break.