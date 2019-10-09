How the Scotland players rated in Rugby World Cup win over Russia

Scotland rugby ratings

There are a couple of nines after a fine performance from the men in dark blue.

Didnt need to get involved too much as frontline attack did the job and had nothing defensively to worry about. Put the grubber through for Tommy Seymours try.

Composed and patient shift rewarded when he scored to take himself to fourth on the all-time Scotland tryscorer list on 20, one ahead of Stuart Hogg and behind Ian Smith, Tony Stanger and Chris Paterson.

A useful game for him to get more minutes in the bank as he may be required against Japan. A fluid and impactful performance against inferior opposition.

First taste of this World Cup and put in a professional and canny display. One beautiful probing kick to the Russian corner was a highlight.

Will be annoyed not to get on the scoresheet, and with a few handling fumbles, but provided a brilliant assist for George Horne and he was, as ever, eager to get involved.

A dream first World Cup start as he racked up 26 points. Made the crucial breakthrough in the first half to break the Russian dam and controlled the game in unruffled fashion throughout.

A magnificent performance as he became the first Scotland scrum-half to score a hat-trick. Fast, elusive and accurate and, with a late move to the wing, a near perfect performance.

No problems at scrum time and had a few carries as the Scotland pack dominated.

Tackled like a demon and continued his impressive tryscoring record with the fifth try

Up against the Russians' highly-rated tighthead Kirill Gotovtsev but dominated him in the scrum and the loose. Replaced at half-time.

Made ground with every carry, punching holes consistently, as he rampaged through the Russians

Stole an early lineout and put in a solid shift in the engine room

A captains performance, capped off nicely as he got on the end of another cutting move and cantered over for a the penultimate try

A rare run out for the hooker in his old openside position lasted just half an hour as he was replaced by Magnus Bradbury in what appeared to be a pre-planned switch

Carried well during the first half, less of an obvious presence in the second but the forward battle had been well won by then.