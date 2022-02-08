In pictures: The Scotland rugby fans cheering team to Calcutta Cup victory over England in Six Nations opener at Murrayfield

The weather may have been unkind – with strong winds and rain battering Edinburgh – but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the 67,000 fans who cheered Scotland to a famous 20-17 victory amid a cacophony of noise.

A try from Scotland debutant Ben White helped the Scots lead 10-6 at the interval and while England recovered to take control 17-10, a penalty try midway through the second half swung the match in Scotland’s favour and despite some late pressure, Scotland held on for the win.

The result meant Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup following last year’s 11-6 triumph at Twickenham and it is the first time Scotland have recorded back-to-back victories over England since 1983/84.

The fans played a big part. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery of crowd pictures?

1. Scotland fans at Murrayfield

2. Scotland fans at Murrayfield

3. Scotland fans at Murrayfield

4. Scotland fans at Murrayfield