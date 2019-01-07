Johnny Matthews: Boroughmuir try glut is down to my team-mates’ service

Boroughmuir skipper Johnny Matthews has credited his place at the top of the scoring charts to the efforts of his colleagues.

Matthews bagged four of his side’s 11 touchdowns as Muir posted an impressive 73-10 win over Edinburgh Accies in Saturday’s rearranged Tennent’s Premiership encounter. That took his tally for the season to 17, four ahead of his nearest rival.

“All four came off good maul set ups or good team play and I just happened to be the man on the end to finish them,” said Matthews.

Of his side’s dominant showing, he added, “It was an outstanding team performance from start to finish.”

The result preserves Muir’s slender hopes of securing a play-off berth and Matthews acknowledges that the Meggetland men may have struck form too late in the campaign.

“We are just taking each game as it comes. Results have got to go our way, but we can seriously affect who does get in the top four with the teams we’ve got to play.”

The satisfaction in the Muir camp was in stark contrast to the gloom among the Raeburn Place contingent.

Coach Derek O’Riordan was uncharacteristically critical, saying, “I’m pretty angry, to be honest. That was an embarrassing display.”

And he warned that a big improvement is needed in the coming weeks as Accies battle to escape the bottom rung in the table. “If we turn up like we did today, then our fate is sealed,” he warned.

Accies stand off Richard Mill started and finished the scoring with a penalty and the conversion of a try by Jamie Sole. In between, Muir had tries from Callum Atkinson, Matt Walker, Archie Russell, Rory Drummond, Craig Keddie, Jordan Edmunds and Will Inglis plus the quartet by Matthews and nine Gavin Parker conversions.

Elsewhere, Mark Cairns made a successful start as Currie Chieftains coach as the Malleny Park men took all five league points from a 37-32 win away to Glasgow Hawks.

Gregor Hunter booted two penalties and converted tries by Thomas Gordon and Matt Hooks, as Chieftains raced into a 20-0 lead. Hawks battled back but further touchdowns from Robbie Nelson and Vince Wright sealed the bonus point before half time.

Ben Robbins extended the lead before the hosts delivered a strong finish that was ultimately in vain as Currie moved into the top four.