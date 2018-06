Wing Lee Jones will miss the rest of Scotland’s summer tour after suffering a knee injury against Canada on Saturday.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has already called up Dougie Fife as cover for Jones but it has now been confirmed the Glasgow back will return home following the injury sustained during the early stages of the 48-10 win in Edmonton.

Edinburgh Rugby's Dougie Fife

The Scots take on the USA on Saturday in Texas before travelling to Resistencia to face Argentina the following weekend.