Liverpool v Napoli friendly confirmed for BT Murrayfield in July

Liverpool have been given the green light to take on Italian side Napoli in a glamour friendly at BT Murrayfield in July.

The European champions will take on the Serie A giants at the home of Scottish Rugby on July 28.

The stadium has hosted football fixtures in recent years, most notably the Betfred Cup semi-final between Celtic and Hearts in October last year.

The same two clubs have also played some European fixtures at the Capital stadium, while the Jambos also fulfilled some league fixtures during the redevelopment of the main stand at their Tynecastle Park home.

Catalan giants Barcelona took on Hibs and Hibs in pre-season friendly matches in 2006 and 2007.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Dominic McKay said the body was "delighted to be able to host this world-class match", adding: "This match is a unique opportunity to see international club football in Scotland this summer, a treat for any sports fans.

"The Edinburgh International Festival begins a few days after this fixture so this will add to an already exciting time in the capital city."