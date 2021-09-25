More to come from Edinburgh Accies as Currie Chieftans look to build on flying start
Edinburgh Accies will be looking to take another step in their development when the Capital men host Hawick on Tennent’s Premiership duty at Raeburn Place today (3pm).
After a delayed start to the season, Accies eased to a win in their opening fixture and performed well in patches in a defeat at Musselburgh last week. Coach Iain Berthinussen has suggested that his side remains a work in progress as the newcomers to the club continue to settle in.
Meanwhile, ‘Burgh, who occupy third spot in the table, will be looking to reproduce the form that has delivered two home victories when they travel to meet Glasgow Hawks at Balgray.
Elsewhere, table toppers Currie Chieftains will be in buoyant mood as they face Selkirk at Philliphaugh. The Malleny Park team has chalked up 15 tries in the opening three matches of the campaign and is the first to pass 100 points.