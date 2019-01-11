New Currie Chieftains coach is craving win against Heriot’s

Currie Chieftains coach Mark Cairns has stressed the need for a victory at home to Heriot’s tomorrow (kick-off 2.30pm) in a match that will play a big part in a dramatic final few games in the regular Tennent’s Premiership programme.

Both teams are in the top four after Chieftains posted a bonus-point win away to Glasgow Hawks last week in Cairns’ first match at the helm. The coach, who has Charlie Shiel back after making a winning debut for Edinburgh last Saturday, underlined the importance of tomorrow’s encounter.

“January is a massive month for the club if we are to achieve our goal of reaching the play-offs for a fifth consecutive season,” he said. “With two games on the road to come against Watsonians and Melrose it is vital we get a win against a really strong Heriot’s team.

Heriot’s coach Phil Smith is happy with the stability in his squad, which is bolstered by the return of Struan Dewar, following an injury he sustained at the start of the season. Smith, whose target is a top-two finish, said: “It looks like we are playing a Chieftains side full of confidence. With none of the top four positions yet secure, all sides involved are aware of a slip-up at this stage of the season being very costly. This should be a highly-charged affair with both teams giving their all to secure the win.”

Watsonians are fifth but will welcome Hawks (3pm), eyeing a bonus-point win that could be enough to reclaim a top-fourth berth.

Edinburgh Accies welcome Hawick to Raeburn Place (2pm) for a match that has become pivotal to the home side’s battle to avoid finishing the season in the basement slot, and potentially being condemned to relegation.

Hawick and Hawks are the only sides within Accies’ reach but an away win tomorrow will make the Borderers safe.

After last week’s 11-try stroll against Accies, Boroughmuir will face a sterner test at table toppers Ayr. Chris Laidlaw is back in the starting line- up after coming off the bench in his return to action last week.