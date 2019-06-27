Nic Groom gets hitched to Edinburgh

Edinburgh have signed South African scrum-half Nic Groom.

The 29-year-old arrives from Super Rugby side Lions having previously amassed more than 100 appearances for the Stormers and Northampton Saints in recent seasons.

The half-back was a key man in the 2019 Lions squad that narrowly missed out on reaching the Super Rugby knockout stages, appearing in 13 out of 16 conference fixtures.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: “Nic is a really intelligent player who has consistently been a standout performer during his time in Super Rugby and the English Premiership.

“That experience in the No.9 jersey is obviously key, but Nic’s ability to snipe and create opportunities in and around the fringes brings a different dynamic to our squad, while his addition clearly creates competition for places.

“We’ve been looking at Nic for a while now, so it’s great to finally welcome him to Edinburgh. We’re really hopeful that he can make a strong impact in the seasons to come.”

Groom added: “I’m really excited to link up with Edinburgh. I’ve been keeping an eye on their results from South Africa and it’s definitely a club on the rise. I can’t wait to play my role in the seasons to come.

“My time at the Lions has been awesome. I’ve had the chance to work with fantastic coaches alongside some great players and I’m hugely grateful for the opportunity they gave me to play for them.

“From what I’ve heard, Edinburgh is a great place to live and play your rugby. My family can’t wait for the adventure that lies ahead.”