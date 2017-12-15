Rory Hutton aims to maintain momentum at Watsonians

Watsonians coach Steve Lawrie will be hoping that efforts to make Myreside playable will pay off as he bids to maintain his team’s upward momentum in the BT Premiership when Marr are the visitors tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Two bonus-point wins since the international break have moved Sonians into play-off contention. One of the key contributors to the surge up the table has been stand-off Rory Hutton whose form has also earned him a place in the Scottish Club XV training squad. However, the Borderer insists he has put the possibility of being capped to one side as he focuses on the final fixture before the seasonal break.

“These three games are massive in defining the season,” said Hutton, a player who was once on the brink of a move into the professional ranks. He believes that a move to the Capital at the start of the season has revitalised his career, adding: “It has freshened things up a bit. I have done all my rugby in Hawick so it’s been a change. It’s been a good change.”

And of his international prospects, he said: “It would be good to be involved but the primary focus is on the club.”

Despite recent results, Lawrie was critical of parts of last week’s win at Stirling County and is demanding a full 80 minutes from his men.

Stirling visit a Boroughmuir side desperate for points. Coach Peter Wright has made only one change to the team selected for last week’s postponed match against Currie Chieftains, with lock Fin Field available after exams.

Chieftains travel to meet Ayr in a repeat of the recent BT Cup tie that went in the Millbrae side’s favour after a dramatic finale. Chieftains have Glasgow’s Richie Vernon at No.8 as he returns from injury.

A run of impressive results by Heriot’s has moved the Goldenacre men into second spot in the table and they will look to end the year on a high when they travel to face basement side Hawick, whose confidence has been boosted by back-to-back wins.

“While a long bus trip and a cold wet day in Hawick is not everybody’s cup of tea, the players know full well that these sorts of excuses will not be tolerated.

“We will need to go down with the correct frame of mind to get the job done,” said Heriot’s coach Phil Smith.