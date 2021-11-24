Rugby: Scotland set to play three Tests on 2020 summer tour of Argentina

Captain Al Kellock holds the silverware as Scotland celebrate their Test series triumph over Argentina in 2010 after winning the second match in Mar del Plata. Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The matches are set to be played on Saturday July 2, 9 and 16 at venues still to be announced.

Scotland have never played a three-match series in Argentina before, with previous tours consisting of either one or two Test matches.

Their last visit to Argentina was the final game of the 2018 tour of the Americas which saw Gregor Townsend’s side beat Canada in Edmonton, lose to the United States in Houston and then defeat Los Pumas 44-15 in Resistencia.

The matches next year will be the Argentina national team’s first on home soil since 2019.

Currently ninth in the world rankings – Scotland are two places higher – Argentina have just completed a tour of Europe with a 53-7 loss to Ireland in Dublin on Sunday. They defeated Italy 37-16 in Treviso the previous week and opened the tour with a 29-20 reverse to France in Paris.

Scotland have played eight internationals in Argentina since deeming the fixture worthy of Test status. The first two were in Buenos Aires in June 1994, with the hosts winning the series 2-0.

The next series, in 2008, was drawn, with Argentina winning 21-15 in Rosario while Scotland won 26-14 in Buenos Aires.

Scotland won the series for the first time in 2010, notching victories in Tucuman and Mar del Plata. Scotland also won a single Test in Cordoba in 2014.

