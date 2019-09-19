Rugby World Cup: Bill Mata handed starting role for Fiji's opener against Australia

Viliame Mata will start for Fiji in their World Cup opener against Australia
Edinburgh fans' favourite Viliame "Big Bill" Mata will start at Number 8 for Fiji against Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener in Sapporo.

The 29-year-old, who helped the islanders to Olympic gold in 2016, will win his 14th cap for John McKee's side on Saturday.

Mata is joined in the back-row by captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu at blindside, and Clermont's Peceli Yato at openside.

Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Niko Matawalu is named among the replacements while former Scotstoun lock Leone Nakarawa also starts for Fiji.

Nakarawa is one of four players in the starting line-up competing in a third World Cup, alongside Campese Ma'afu, Kini Murimurivalu and Waqaniburotu.

Should veteran wing Vereniki Goneva - the oldest member of the squad - come off the bench, he will be the fifth.

The match is a repeat of a pool stage game during the 2015 World Cup, which Australia won 28-13.