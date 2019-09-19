Rugby World Cup: Bill Mata handed starting role for Fiji's opener against Australia

Have your say

Edinburgh fans' favourite Viliame "Big Bill" Mata will start at Number 8 for Fiji against Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener in Sapporo.

The 29-year-old, who helped the islanders to Olympic gold in 2016, will win his 14th cap for John McKee's side on Saturday.

Mata is joined in the back-row by captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu at blindside, and Clermont's Peceli Yato at openside.

Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Niko Matawalu is named among the replacements while former Scotstoun lock Leone Nakarawa also starts for Fiji.

Nakarawa is one of four players in the starting line-up competing in a third World Cup, alongside Campese Ma'afu, Kini Murimurivalu and Waqaniburotu.

Should veteran wing Vereniki Goneva - the oldest member of the squad - come off the bench, he will be the fifth.

The match is a repeat of a pool stage game during the 2015 World Cup, which Australia won 28-13.