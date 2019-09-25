Rugby World Cup: Stuart Hogg misses training, but Scotland management says nothing to worry about

Scotland star Stuart Hogg sat out training in Kobe yesterday as the squad began preparing to make amends for their terrible start to the World Cup with a bounceback win against Samoa on Monday.

Following Sunday's demoralising 27-3 loss to Ireland in Yokohama, the Scots have lost flanker Hamish Watson and scrum-half Ali Price to tournament ending injuries.

Assistant coach Matt Taylor said: "There were a couple of guys who were still a little bit sore from Sunday but I'd expect everyone to be training tomorrow."

Asked specifically if there was anything to worry about with Hogg, the defence coach simply replied: "No."

