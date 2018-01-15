Rugby wrap: Watsonians keen to play down fine run of form

Watsonians skipper Craig Borthwick has quelled excitement over the scintillating form of the Myreside men, insisting that two crushing victories to start the year are irrelevant if he and his colleagues fail to kick on over the coming weeks.

Sonians rallied after conceding a first-minute try against Capital rivals Heriot’s to post a 46-17 win that has moved them into a play-off spot, but Borthwick insists his men are not yet looking beyond this Saturday’s clash with Hawick.

“We haven’t won anything yet. We are building week to week and every game is the next challenge,” he said. “I have played Hawick plenty of times and it will be our hardest game of the season. We are not reading anything into it. We are taking one week at a time.”

Robbie Mulvena’s early score gave Heriot’s hope and the hosts were still in the game at half time which they reached 24-17 down after John Rae and Jack Turley also touched down and Ross Jones added a conversion, while Michael Fedo, Jason Harries and Rory Hutton scored for the visitors and Ali Harris kicked the other points.

A clinical Sonians profited from a high error count in the home ranks to add further tries from Mark Bertram, DJ Innes and Hutton, plus another seven point kicking haul from Harris, to complete the job and leave Heriot’s coach Phil Smith bemoaning his side’s uncharacteristic wastefulness.

“They didn’t have to work for their scores. It is frustrating for the boys because they put a lot into it but kept making mistakes,” he said.

However, he remains realistic about the chances of a top four finish if his men can beat Boroughmuir and Ayr before the next break in the programme.

Meanwhile, Currie Chieftains confirmed they are hitting form at the right time when they saw off leaders Melrose 24-15 at Malleny Park to consolidate second spot in the table. Adam Hastings bagged a double and there was one try apiece for his fellow Glasgow Warriors pro Richie Vernon and for Charlie Shiel, while Jamie Forbes landed two conversions as Chieftains stepped up their bid for a home semi final.

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir moved away from the foot of the table with a 20-12 success at Marr, who now occupy the basement slot. Archie Erskine had two touchdowns and Aubrey Mncube one, while Chris Laidlaw kicked the other points for the Meggetland men.