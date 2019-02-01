Sam Johnson has earned the right to pull on Dark Blue – Gregor Townsend

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend believes Australia-born centre Sam Johnson has earned the right to make his debut from the start in tomorrow’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Italy at BT Murrayfield.

The 25-year-old Queenslander became eligible for Scotland on the three-year residency rule last summer and Townsend said it would be a proud day for Johnson and his family when he partners Glasgow clubmate Huw Jones in midfield.

“His parents are flying over from Australia,” said the Scotland coach, pictured right. “He’s settled in Scotland and feels very much part of our country.”

Townsend added that, if anything, the chance to represent his adopted nation was overdue. “It’s been a few months in coming for Sam,” he said. “He was going to be in our squad for November then got injured the weekend before we came into camp. “He’s been in Scotland for over three years now, worked his way into the Glasgow team and then became one of their best players.

“I do think he’s ready for this next step up. You need a body of work behind you, you need to perform at the highest level for your club, which is the Champions Cup. Two seasons ago he played some excellent games for Glasgow in that competition and was voted the players’ player of the season.

“He’s also played well this year when he’s had those opportunities.”

Outside the centres, Blair Kinghorn wins his eighth cap and starts for the seventh time after Sean Maitland was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

“Sean we always knew would be fortunate if he came back to full fitness in time for this game,” explained the coach. “He got injured playing for Saracens against Lyon [on January 13]. He’s been managed well and is back up to almost 100 per cent running so he should be okay for next week [the home game against Ireland].”

Lock Jonny Gray is also out with a shoulder injury, which means the entire front five come from in-form Edinburgh, with Ben Toolis partnering Grant Gilchrist in the second row.

Exeter Chiefs lock/blindside Sam Skinner returns to the No. 6 jersey he started with against South Africa in November, while there are two uncapped players on the bench in the shape of Leicester hooker Jake Kerr and Newcastle flanker Gary Graham.

For the latter it should lead to an end of the long-running saga concerning the Stirling-born openside’s national commitment after he was included in an England training squad ahead of last year’s tournament.

Jamie Ritchie is rewarded for his fine November Test and club form with a start at openside in the absence of his injured Edinburgh team-mate Hamish Watson. With Skinner able to cover second row, No. 8 Josh Strauss gets a place on the bench.

Townsend said he was braced for a fierce encounter with an Italian side he accepts should have beaten his Scotland in Rome last year.

The coach admitted, though, that the fixture presented a great opportunity to open with a win and look to build momentum.

“We do have a platform playing at home and not having to travel next week to really grab this opportunity,” said the coach.

Scotland: 15, Stuart Hogg; 14, Tommy Seymour, 13, Huw Jones, 12, Sam Johnson, 11, Blair Kinghorn; 10, Finn Russell, 9, Greig Laidlaw (c); 8, Ryan Wilson, 7, Jamie Ritchie, 6, Sam Skinner, 5, Grant Gilchrist, 4, Ben Toolis, 3, WP Nel, 2, Stuart McInally, 1, Alan Dell. Replacements: Jake Kerr, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Gary Graham, Josh Strauss, Ali Price, Adam Hastings, Chris Harris.

Italy: 15, Jayden Hayward; 14, Angelo Esposito, 13, Luca Morisi, 12, Tommaso Castello, 11, Michele Campagnaro; 10, Tommaso Allan, 9, Tito Tebaldi; 8, Sergio Parisse (c), 7, Abraham Steyn, 6, Abraham Steyn, 5, Dean Budd, 4, David Sisi, 3, Simone Ferrari, 2, Simone Ferrari, 1, Andrea Lovotti. Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Federico Ruzza, Jimmy Tuivaiti, Guglielmo Palazzani, Ian McKinley, Edoardo Padovani.

Kick-off: Saturday, 2.15pm. BT Murrayfield. Referee: Luke Pearce (England).