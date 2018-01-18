Scotland Grand Slam legend turns out for Stew-Mel aged 51

While most of the talk this week has been about whether Greig Laidlaw will be fit for the upcoming Six Nations, another famous Scotland scrum-half who won the Grand Slam in 1990 has made a return to playing.

Well, it may have just been one outing to help out old friend Finlay Calder on Saturday, but the appearance of Gary Armstrong for the Stewart’s Melville third XV certainly had people talking down Inverleith way.

BT East Reserve League Division Two is not where you expect to see players who have 51 Scotland caps and a British & Irish Lions tour under their belts, but 51-year-old Armstrong took part in the clash against Penicuik second XV.

In his pomp Armstrong played for Jed-Forest, the Border Reivers and Newcastle Falcons as well as performing with distinction on the international stage by- also captaining Scotland to the 1999 Five Nations title, and, by all accounts, he enjoyed this recent run out.

Word had got out that the retired number nine was back in action after some cajoling from Calder, his former Scotland and Lions team mate who runs the Stewart’s Melville thirds, and the crowd was bigger than usual.

Amongst those watching was another former Scotland scrum-half, Roy Laidlaw. Armstrong helped the hosts to a 78-35 victory and was thanked for his efforts by Calder