Scotland locks Jamie Hodgson and Marshall Sykes commit their future to Edinburgh Rugby

Jamie Hodgson is delighted to have agreed a contract extension at Edinburgh

Hodgson, 23, and Sykes, 21, both made their international debuts in the recent Autumn Test against Tonga, with Hodgson going on to face Australia and South Africa at BT Murrayfield.

The duo both developed through the FOSROC Super6 system – with Hodgson representing Watsonians and Sykes turning out for Ayrshire Bulls – and join fellow academy graduate Cammy Hutchison in extending pro terms with the capital club.

The second-row pairing have enjoyed impressive starts to the 2021/22 season for Edinburgh, with Hodgson featuring in six matches and Sykes five – both playing a big part in a fantastic victory away to Saracens last weekend.

Marshall Sykes is extending his stay at Edinburgh

Head coach Mike Blair said: “Jamie and Marshall have both been excellent for us so far this season and thoroughly deserved their Scotland debuts in the Autumn.

“They both bring a different style and skillset to the squad, but are as equally as hard working and determined to continually develop and improve as players.

“We’re delighted to see two more young Scottish Academy graduates commit their future to the club and we hope that they’ll be part of Edinburgh Rugby for the foreseeable future.”

Originally a product of Livingston RFC, Hodgson attended Stewart’s Melville College, where he captained the school’s first XV. The lock represented Scotland U-18s during his final year of school, before stepping up to U-20 level.

Hodgson played senior club rugby at Watsonians and penned his first pro deal with Edinburgh Rugby in partnership with the Myreside club in 2018/19.

He has now made 30 appearances since making his Edinburgh Rugby debut in 2018.

“I’m really excited to be staying at Edinburgh,” said Hodgson. “This is my club and the club that I’ve grown up supporting. I came through the academy here and it’s where I was given the opportunity to play professional rugby.

“Edinburgh is very special to me, so many of my friends are here and I feel very proud to represent my city.

“I think the last few seasons I’ve shown what I’m about performing for Edinburgh. To get capped for Scotland was a dream come true and an unbelievable experience.

“I learnt a huge amount and I want to continue to get better and better and challenge myself every week and hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to do it again.

“Edinburgh Rugby is a really enjoyable place to be at the minute. We are so lucky to have an incredible group of players and staff and it definitely feels like we are building something special at the club.

“I look forward to what the future holds for us.”

Born in Woodbridge, England, Sykes joined the club from Glasgow Warriors in 2020 after impressing at both Ayrshire Bulls and with Scotland at age-grade level.

He has now made 13 appearances for the capital club, his most recent coming against Saracens.

“This year has been massive for me,” Sykes said. “I feel every opportunity I’ve had, I haven’t taken for granted – from playing with Edinburgh to gaining my first cap against Tonga. At the same time, I look forward to what’s ahead, knowing I’m in the right place to keep pushing myself to get better.”

