Scotland Six Nations: Sean Maitland and Chris Harris out of Wales clash

Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations squad has suffered further injury setbacks with the news that wing Sean Maitland and centre Chris Harris have been ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Wales at BT Murrayfield.

Maitland injured his foot during his two-try performance in Saracens 36-17 win over Northampton in the English Premiership at the weekend, while Harris picked up a calf injury playing for Newcastle Falcons.

And SRU statement said that there was “insufficient recovery time available” for either of the players to feature against Wales and that they have been released back to their clubs “for ongoing care and assessment”.

After Saturday’s visit of Grand Slam-chasing Wales the Scots will complete their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham seven days later.

The loss of Maitland opens the door for 21-year-old Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham to possibly make his first start for Scotland and a maiden Test appearance at Murrayfield.