Scotland Six Nations: Six added to squad as Gregor Townsend gives update on Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell

Gregor Townsend has added six players to the Scotland squad ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match with France at the Stade de France this Saturday.

Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir and Edinburgh trio Magnus Bradbury (back-row), winger Dougie Fife and centre James Johnstone are joined by Glasgow Warriors forwards Zander Fagerson (tighthead) and George Turner (hooker).

Gregor Townsend has added six players to his squad. Picture: SNS Group

The sextet replaces injured Warriors duo George Horne and Stafford McDowall, who are sidelined with shoulder and ankle injuries respectively, along with front-row forwards David Cherry, Murray McCallum and Jake Kerr.

Stand-off Finn Russell, who sustained a head injury while on club duty for Racing 92 in the TOP 14 clash with Toulouse in Paris yesterday, will continue to be monitored and is now subject to the graduated return-to-play protocol.

Full-back Stuart Hogg will not join the squad this week. The Glasgow back is not being considered for the match with France after sustaining a shoulder injury in the 13-22 loss to Ireland in round two of the championship.

Hogg remains under the joint care of the Glasgow and Scotland medical teams, with Scottish Rugby confirming his rehabilitation progress and review are ongoing.