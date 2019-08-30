Scotland vs Georgia: squad, timings, where to watch it and everything else about the Rugby World Cup warm up match

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, a number of scintillating friendlies are being played to help get teams warmed up and in peak condition for the tournament.

These games fall under the “Autumn Internationals” header, and the next big game sees Scotland taking on Georgia this weekend in Tbilisi, the capital of their opponents’ nation.

It’s the first match in something of a double-header for the two nations, who will meet once again - this time on Scottish ground - in a week’s time.

What time is the match?

The match will kick off at 5pm UK time on Saturday 31 August.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Who’s going to win?

Going into the two games, Georgia are certainly the underdogs; Scotland are the first Tier 1 nation to play Georgia at their home ground, which has a capacity of 54,139.

The two teams have only ever met twice before.

During the 2016 Autumn Internationals, Georgia were beaten 43-16 , and at the Rugby World Cup 2011, Scotland won 15-6.

What are the line-ups?

The expected Scotland team for Saturday’s match is as follows:

Forwards

1 Allan Dell

2 Stuart McInally (Captain)

3 Willem Nel

4 Ben Toolis

5 Grant Gilchrist

6 John Barclay

7 Hamish Watson

8 Matt Fagerson

Backs

9 Greig Laidlaw

10 Finn Russell

11 Sean Maitland

12 Sam Johnson

13 Rory Hutchinson

14 Darcy Graham

15 Blair Kinghorn

Replacements

16 Grant Stewart

17 Jamie Bhatti

18 Zander Fagerson

19 Scott Cummings

20 Josh Strauss

21 Ali Price

22 Adam Hastings

23 Huw Jones

While Georgia will likely line-up like this:

Forwards

1 Mikheil Nariashvili (Captain)

2 Shalva Mamukashvili

3 Beka Gigashvili

4 Shalva Sutiashvili

5 Kote Mikautadze

6 Otar Giorgadze

7 Beka Saghinadze

8 Beka Gorgadze

Backs

9 Vasil Lobzhanidze

10 Tedo Abzhandadze

11 Sandro Todua

12 Davit Kacharava

13 Zurab Dzneladze

14 Mirian Modebadze

15 Soso Matiashvili

Replacements

16 Giorgi Chkoidze

17 Karlen Asieshvili

18 Levan Chilachava

19 Giorgi Nemsadze

20 Lasha Lomidze

21 Gela Aprasidze

22 Lasha Khmaladze

23 Tamaz Mchedlidze