Scotland Women bring in ex-Ireland coach Philip Doyle to succeed Shade Munro

Scotland Women have a new coach after former Ireland Women coach Philip Doyle was named as Shade Munro’s replacement.

Doyle had two spells with the Irish team which saw a Grand Slam achieved in 2013 and qualification to the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

He was in charge of the team that defeated the New Zealand Black Ferns in the pool stages of the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup, becoming the first Irish international side to beat a New Zealand national team.

They reached the semi-finals before finishing in fourth place.

Doyle replaces former Scotland lock and Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Shade Munro, who took over in 2015 and oversaw a significant improvement in the women’s team results and guided them to some long awaited victories in the Six Nations.

Gemma Fay, Head of Women and Girls Rugby at Scottish Rugby, said, “I am delighted we have been able to secure a coach who has the experience and proven record of success in the women’s international game that Philip has.

“We are at an important moment in the Scotland Women squad development cycle as we prepare for the World Cup qualification process and I believe that Philip has the right experience to be able to take us through this period and compete for a place in the tournament.”

Doyle’s contract initially runs until the end of the qualification period for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup.