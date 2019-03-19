Scotland players celebrate after scoring a try against England at Twickenham

Six Nations report card: How every Scotland player rated

As the dust from that extraordinary draw at Twickenham begins to settle, Duncan Smith assesses the performances of Gregor Townsend's squad in a campaign of highs and lows.

A total of 37 players featured for Scotland, with each one given a mark out of ten.

Tournament ended prematurely in week two. Had scored a fingertip try in the opener against Italy. Unsurprisingly his world-class attacking threat was missed in the remainder of the competition

1. Stuart Hogg - 8

Reached 50 caps but couldnt add to his 19 tries. Injury ruled him out of Calcutta Cup clash, which saw Darcy Graham stake a big World Cup claim with his two tries.

2. Tommy Seymour - 6

Employed on the wing against Italy and became first Scot to score a Six Nations hat-trick. Hoggs injury gave him a chance at 15 but injury against Wales ended his tournament.

3. Blair Kinghorn - 7

Partly at fault for Ireland's opening try. Injury while playing for Saracens saw him miss the Wales game before he stepped in impressively at full-back in the Calcutta 'Cup epic

4. Sean Maitland - 6

