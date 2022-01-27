Six Nations: Scotland have high hopes for Olujare Oguntibeju, the Under-20s giant from Edinburgh

Olujare Oguntibeju when he signed for Ealing from the Trailfinders Twitter

The age-grade tournament mirrors the men’s senior event and the young Scots get their campaign underway at home to England at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday, February 4 (8pm).

Given the Scots finished bottom of the table last year and England completed a Grand Slam, it could be a daunting opener for some, but you get the feeling that 19-year-old Oguntibeju will take it all in his stride if selected.

The Nigerian-born forward spent of his latter teens in South Africa, but lived in Edinburgh from the age of two to 14 and went to St Augustine’s High School for a spell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While in the Scottish capital he played a lot of football and basketball, but when he was in South Africa coaches could see his natural size and skill for rugby and it became a big focus for him.

At the start of the 2020/21 season, then 18, he had a trial with Edinburgh Rugby and, that October, he joined the Ealing Trailfinders Academy set-up down south and he is still with them.

His 12 years living in Scotland earlier in life make him Scottish qualified and on Thursday he was one of a number of uncapped players named by new head coach Murray in a 30-strong squad for the upcoming event.

I was actually chatting to [Scotland head coach] Gregor Townsend about Olujare on Wednesday night because Gregor has been watching a bit of him as well, he has really caught the eye,” Murray said.

“He is a wee bit raw in terms of his rugby experience, but even in training over the last few days you can see that he is a guy who has real athleticism, he has a huge amount of energy and passion and defensively he was getting off the line, he was wanting to ‘get into’ people and be physical and he looked really good.

“We are really excited about him, I think his potential is excellent. If we can work with him and improve parts of his game then he could be an excellent player.”

Other newer names in the group include full-back/centre Robin McLintock who plays for French side Montpellier and South African-born scrum-half Jed Gelderbloom who has recently been training with Edinburgh.

“Robin has a good left boot on him and we think he could be quite important for us and the way we want to play,” Murray explains.

“Jed seems like a decent little player, he is a really solid scrum-half.”

With last year’s skipper Alex Samuel missing due to a shoulder injury, his Glasgow Warriors Academy buddy Rhys Tait will lead Scotland into the tournament.

“Rhys leads from the front, he leads by example and we showed a clip this week to the boys of him from last year making four tackles within 30 seconds in a game - his work rate and effort are excellent and he is really passionate about his game,” Murray said about the 19-year-old from Hawick.

“He wants to do well, he wants to win and he brings a physicality, he is an inspirational guy to have as captain.”

Message from the editor