Super6: Boroughmuir Bears claim first away win to inflict fourth straight defeat on Watsonians

Boroughmuir’s Kaleem Baretto scored two tries in the win at Watsonians (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

It wasn’t quite enough to lift Boroughmuir Bears off the foot of the Super6 table, but this well-deserved first away win of the campaign – secured with a bonus-point – means that the Meggetland men go into next Saturday’s final match of the regular season at Heriot’s knowing that they can climb to fifth with any sort of win.

Graham Shiel’s side will approach that task with some well-founded confidence after two tries for scrum-half Kaleem Baretto, one each for stand-off Martin Cimprich and inside-centre Robbie McCallum, and a penalty try, established a commanding 17-35 lead with 10 minutes to go.

Watsonians had scored two tries through Ross Graham and Campbell Wilson earlier in the match, and they mounted a late rally which saw Wilson claim his second try of the game, before Joe Reynolds went over at the death to salvage two losing bonus points (for being within seven points of the winners and for scoring four tries).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm really pleased for the guys because they've kept working hard and believing in what we're trying to do,” said victorious head coach Graham Shiel afterwards. “It would have been easy for them to have a different approach to things, but we've stayed competitive and I'm glad they are getting to see some reward for sticking to their guns.”

Meanwhile, this was the fourth loss on the bounce for Watsonians, who started the season as pacesetters but have now dropped to fourth. They can finish third but only if they get a result against top of the table Ayrshire Bulls next weekend and Stirling County lose their final match versus Southern Knights.

“There is a lack of confidence, and the heads are going down a little bit quicker than they should,” reflected beaten head coach Fergus Pringle. "We've got to look at ourselves and that wasn't a good enough performance in terms of boys’ physicality and energy. It was pretty flat at times in the second half, and that's not the standards we set."