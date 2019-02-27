Watsonians on hunt for new Super 6 coach as Steve Lawrie joins Edinburgh staff

Former Edinburgh hooker Steve Lawrie will rejoin the club for a third time, as Assistant Forwards coach in the summer - leaving Tennent’s Premiership side Watsonians searching for a new coach ahead of the maiden Super 6 competition.

Lawrie, who only assumed Head Coach duties at Myreside at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, will work under Richard Cockerill from the summer onwards. He will continue working with Watsonians to bring on a successor.

Welcoming the return of Lawrie, who had two stints as a player at Edinburgh between 2005 and 2009 and again between 2011 and 2014, Cockerill said: “Steve is a good Edinburgh man and has worked really hard to achieve what he’s done in the club game. I’m looking forward to working with him next season and beyond and to seeing him continue his development as a top young Scottish coach.”

Prior to joining Watsonians, Lawrie supported Phil Smith at Heriot’s for five years, and played a key role in the Goldenacre side’s league championship win in 2015, and league and cup double the following year.

As a player, he also had a two-year spell with Doncaster and represented Scotland at Under-21 and A level before winning a senior cap against Samoa in 2013.

Lawrie said: “I’m hugely excited by the opportunity to re-join Edinburgh as a member of the coaching staff and to work alongside Richard Cockerill and the rest of the on-field team.

“I’d like to thank George Watson’s College, Watsonians, Heriot’s and Scottish Rugby for supporting me in my development as a coach, and my family for their endless support. I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s an exciting time for the city to have a professional team challenging in the Heineken Champions Cup and Guinness PRO14, so I’m looking forward to earning the respect of the players and my colleagues and to contributing to the ongoing success of the club.”

