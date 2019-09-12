Why being an Edinburgh leader won’t faze centre Mark Bennett this season

Mark Bennett is ready to stand up and become a leader for Edinburgh Rugby in the opening part of the upcoming season.

He may be just 26, but he has played 22 times for his country and went to an Olympics in 2016.

Bennett played for his club in the friendly win over London Scottish on August 31 and is expected to have a big part to play in the warm-up game with the Ospreys this Saturday at BT Murrayfield.

Then the Guinness PRO14 campaign starts on September 28 and with the likes of Stuart McInally, Grant Gilchrist and Hamish Watson away along with others with Scotland at the World Cup – and Bill Mata being with Fiji – he is expected to take a leadership role in the Edinburgh side over the coming weeks.

“It’s weird, I have gone from always being the youngster to not really being anymore – and I’m only 26,” the centre joked.

“I’ve played a fair bit of rugby even though I’ve not [played much] in the last few years, I know what it’s about so I think it’s just having that confidence now for me to try and step up and be a leader.

“I led at age group level, so it is just about doing that here now.

“We are missing a lot of players, but we’ve also had a lot of guys come in who are looking good.

“I think we’ve got an exciting squad, we are wanting to play with a bit more width going forward.”

Meanwhile, Bennett admits he is feeling as fit as he ever has after taking part in a full pre-season programme for the first time since 2011.

When he joined the Capital club from Glasgow Warriors in the summer of 2017 he was recovering from a long-term knee injury and did not make his debut until January 2018.

Last term he was out from September to February with a nasty hamstring problem, so it is no surprise that he is keen to get going in 2019/20.

“I’ve done my first full pre-season since I was at Clermont [in 2011], so it’s been a while,” Bennett said.

“I’ve had a 16 week pre-season which has been great, so this has got to be the best condition I’ve been in.”