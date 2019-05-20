Scotland cricketers ‘can’t be timid’ against Sri Lanka

Scotland’s cricketers cannot afford to be “timid” and must be looking to score well over 300 runs against Sri Lanka on Tuesday if they are to cause a shock, according to batsman Craig Wallace.

The two sides meet at The Grange in Edinburgh in the second One Day International (11am) having seen the first game rained off on Saturday.

And Wallace, 28, knows that against the top teams you have to now be aiming to score near to 350 runs from your 50 overs to give yourselves a good chance.

“The bar has definitely been raised in the last year or two in terms of the expectations on us as a team in this format,” he said.

“It’s quite exciting as a batter when you’re going out there with a target of making 300 plus every time. You’ve got to play your shots. There’s no time to be timid and that’s exciting.

“We’ve just tried to keep believing in what we want to do. The Afghanistan game [a tight defeat on May 10] was really close and we couldn’t quite get over the line and we know we need to play good cricket if we are going to win games like this.”

Scotland squad to face Sri Lanka: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Dylan Budge, Scott Cameron (cover), Matthew Cross (wk), Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.