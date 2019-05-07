Scotland v Afghanistan: Kyle Coetzer backs Scots cricketers to shine at Grange

Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer knows his side will have to play well against spin bowling to get a positive result against Afghanistan in the Capital tomorrow, but he has also backed his own spinners to cause issues.

The national team are back at the scene of last year’s greatest triumph where they beat England – The Grange in Stockbridge – to take on Afghanistan on Wednesday and again on Friday to kick start the summer.

Scotland are ranked 13th in the world in the One Day International format, with the visitors ranked 10th, and while Coetzer and co will be wary of Afghanistan’s quality spin options, he has backed the likes of Capital duo Mark Watt and Tom Sole to also play a big part in the game with their own spin bowling if selected in the final XI.

Former Heriot’s man Watt warmed up for this international by turning out for Derbyshire in the Royal London One Day Cup down south on Monday, while ex-Mazars Grange player Sole was doing the same for Northamptonshire.

“When you get ready to play against Afghanistan you know that their team has many threats, one of them being the spin bowlers that they can introduce into the game at different stages,” Coetzer said.

“Our guys are well aware of that and will be ready when that challenge comes while over the winter and in the early part of this season our own spin bowlers have found a bit of rhythm and a bit of form.

“The great thing for me just now is the variety we have in our bowling attack and I think it is going to be a cracking first game against Afghanistan.”

As well as Watt and Sole, fellow Edinburgh cricketers Ali Evans (Carlton) and George Munsey (Grange, on loan at Leicestershire) are in the 14-man Scotland squad.

The game tomorrow starts at 11am.

Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Ali Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.