Scottish Football Live: Hearts favourite brands Neil Lennon an 'idiot' | Championship club want former Rangers star | Disturbing 'Hang Neil Lennon' graffiti emerges Neil Lennon was struck by a coin during yesterday's Edinburgh derby (Photo: SNS) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Graduation marks end of magical year in Edinburgh for American student Edinburgh’s Darcy Graham on brink of debut Scotland cap