Scottish Open 2019: Travel advice issued for East Lothian golf event to avoid 'significant delays'

Golf fans heading to this week's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club are being urged to plan ahead and take advantage of a free shuttle bus service from North Berwick train station.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments event in East Lothian will take place between July 10th and July 14th. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend over the five days.

The signature hole at The Renaissance Club has a great view of Fidra Island. Picture: Ian Rutherford

READ MORE: Grant Forrest set to lead home charge at Scottish Open



Scottish Open Transport Plan

Event organisers have urged members of the public who are not attending the golf to, where possible. avoid the coastal A198 road as this may cause "significant delays."

There will also be a 30mph speed limit introduced on the A198 between Gullane and Dirleton, a distance of about two miles.

Organisers are instead urging fans to take the train to North Berwick and use the free shuttle bus service.

East Lothian hosted Scotland's national open in 2015 and 2018 and the same free public car park used then will be offered on site. Spectators are also being reminded there is no public parking facility at The Renaissance Club itself.

Specific routes have also been identified to ensure as little disruption as possible to both residents and those travelling to and from the event. These routes bring spectators to the public car park at Muirfield Fields from the East to avoid congestion in Gullane.

Those travelling by car should use the A1 and exit at the Oak Tree Junction at Haddington.

Anyone using the A7 and A68 roads should follow signs to Haddington via the A6093 and then follow the appropriate AA signs.

Traffic Restrictions

There will not be parking restrictions in Gullane.

There will be stopping restrictions in Aberlady, at the junction with the Gardens, as in 2018 to ensure smooth traffic flow.

There will be stopping restrictions in Longniddry – A198 from Kitchener Crescent to Wemyss Terrace and then on to the Longniddry - Drem Road on east, north and south sides.

There will be stopping restrictions in Dirleton to ensure clear passage for emergency vehicles down John Muir Way. There will be no access by car nor on foot to the tournament via this route, as in 2018 to ensure smooth traffic flow.

There will be stopping restrictions in North Berwick at the rear of the station, on Dirleton Avenue, Links Road, May Terrace, Ware Road and Ibris Road, as in 2018 to ensure clear

passage for the free shuttle bus.

Rory Colville, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open Championship director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming over 50,000 fans to The Renaissance Club this July for what is one of the most prestigious events in world golf.

"As some of the world’s best golfers gather at The Renaissance Club, we have adapted what were successful plans in 2015 and 2018 to make the journey to the course as smooth as possible for travelling fans and minimise disruption for local residents.

"We would encourage travelling fans to follow our guidance to make their own journey as simple as possible and assist the local community."

Councillor John McMillan, East Lothian Council spokesman for Economic Development and Tourism, said: “Obviously we want as many visitors as possible to come and enjoy the amazing golf that will be played at The Renaissance Club during the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

"Our sustainable transport plan for spectators worked extremely well last time we hosted the event so I hope many people will once again take advantage of the very convenient options available and choose to leave the car at home.

"These options also give visitors the chance to linger in North Berwick and elsewhere in East Lothian and enjoy a warm local welcome and sample some of the local hospitality.”

Full details of the parking restrictions are available on www.tellmescotland.gov.uk and more details on the event can be found at www.asiscottishopen.com