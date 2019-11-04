Sir Andy Murray and wife Kim celebrate birth of their first son

Sir Andy Murray and wife Kim are said to be celebrating the birth of their first son.

By Claire McKim
Monday, 4th November 2019, 8:11 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:03 am
Sir Andy Murray and Kim Sears are said to be celebrating the birth of their first son.

Their son is understood to have been born in London last week.

The couple, both 32, already have two daughters.

The news was revealed to the Scottish Sun by Sir Andy's grandfather Roy Erskine, 88, who told the newspaper: "It's a wee boy, I don't know his name yet. I've seen photos. They're doing fine."

