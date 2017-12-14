Maguire and Higgins win at Scottish Open but Totten’s run ends

Scottish potters Stephen Maguire and John Higgins are both through to the last 16 at the Dafabet Scottish Open, with wins on day four of the tournament.

There was, however, an end to the fairytale run for Wishaw youngster Chris Totten after he bowed out against one of the world’s best – Neil Robertson.

The Australian’s class told in their third-round encounter, with breaks of 79 and 97 book-ending the game.

Despite the 4-0 defeat, 19-year-old Totten has caused a stir at the tournament taking place at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, creating upsets by beating Wales’ Sam Baird and England’s Mitchell Mann in previous rounds. “It’s good that I’ve had some success here because I was turning up to some tournaments and it’s almost as if you’re walking off embarrassed like they think I can’t pot a black off the spot!” said Totten. “I managed to play pretty acceptable anyway in the first two games – I just didn’t take my chances against Neil and he was always going to punish me.”

World No.5 Higgins triumphed 4-0 over Northern Ireland’s Gerard Greene in their third-round match.

Higgins was the strong favourite for the game, being ranked 88 places above Greene, and so it proved as Higgins won comfortably 70-12, 72-29, 132-0, 113-0. The Wizard of Wishaw was due to face Ashley Hugill in the last 16.

And world No.18 Maguire joined Higgins in the fourth round after he defeated Yan Bingtao 4-3, with both Scots firmly in the hunt for £70,000 prize and the Stephen Hendry trophy.

• Watch the Scottish Open LIVE on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with Andy Goldstein and analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.