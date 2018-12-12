Ross Muir stuns defending champion Neil Robertson at Scottish Open

Edinburgh snooker player Ross Muir recorded one his biggest wins of his career after defeating defending champion Neil Robertson in the Scottish Open.

Muir, 23, had lost all four of previous encounters with former world champion Robertson and it looked if this second-round clash at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena would follow the same pattern after the Australian moved 2-1 ahead.

However, world number 94 Muir won the final three frames, including hitting a break of 98, to secure a winnable third-round tie with England’s Sam Baird, who is ranked 101 in the world.