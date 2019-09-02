Solheim Cup: players, tee-times and TV schedule for the women's golf tournament at Gleneagles

The Solheim Cup is back in 2019, with the biennial women’s golf tournament returning to Scottish soil.

This year’s edition of the competition takes place at Gleneagles in September, and sees a team of Europe’s top golfers taking on the best that the USA has to offer over three days.

Europe will be hoping they can secure their first win since 2013 - the US team holds a 10-5 advantage since the event's inception in 1990.

When does the 2019 Solheim Cup take place?

This year’s three-day event takes place between Friday 13 and Sunday 15 September 2019.

Who’s playing in this year’s cup?

Here are the announced teams for 2019’s Solheim Cup:

Team Europe

Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

Anne Van Dam (NED)

Caroline Hedwall (SWE)

Charley Hull (ENG)

Georgia Hall (ENG)

Azahara Munoz (ESP)

Caroline Masson (GER)

Anna Nordqvist (SWE)

Celine Boutier (FRA)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG)

Bronte Law (ENG)

Suzann Pettersen (NOR)

Team USA

Lexi Thompson

Nelly Korda

Danielle Kang

Lizette Salas

Jessica Korda

Megan Khang

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Angel Yin

Annie Park

Morgan Pressel

Stacy Lewis

What are the tee times for the Solheim Cup?

The exact tee times for the event are yet to be announced.

How can I watch it on TV?

For those wanting to catch all of each day’s golfing action, Sky will be broadcasting live from the event on Sky Sports Golf.

They’ll be broadcasting between 7.30am and 6.30pm on 13 and 14 September, and from 10.30 am on 15 September.

For those without Sky, the BBC will be broadcasting a one-hour highlights programme from Gleneagles on BBC Two or BBC Four at the end of each day's play, and will also be available on iPlayer.

How can I get tickets?

If you’d rather experience the action live, tickets are available now through the Cup’s website.

Tickets begin at £40 for adults on tournament days. with season tickets available for £120. Family tickets are also available from £50 per day or £120 for season ticket holders.

Entry to Gleneagles is free on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the event officially kicks off, when you can watch the teams practise and also see the PING Junior Solheim Cup on Gleneagles' King's Course on 10 and 11 September.

Tickets are also available for the Opening Ceremony Day on Thursday 12 September, which features live music and entertainment (Scottish pop rock band Texas are set to headline) and the unveiling of the teams.

For more information on the 2019 Solheim Cup, head to the event’s official website