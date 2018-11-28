Edinburgh Monarchs confirm Australian rider Cameron Heeps as third signing for 2019

Edinburgh Monarchs have added a third Australian rider to their team for 2019 with the capture of former Ipswich and Wolverhampton star Cameron Heeps.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Perth, joins fellow countrymen Josh Pickering and Justin Sedgmen in the squad so far. Although Ipswich-based Heeps faces a lengthy weekly journey for home matches at Armadale, he said: “I have enjoyed coming to Edinburgh. It’s a good track and having it as my home track it should make the long haul worthwhile.

“I’m based in Ipswich and bought a house there last year with my girlfriend. It’s not the end of the world – being an Aussie, we sometimes had to face trips of thirty hours, so I can deal with eight hours.”

“I had spoken with Edinburgh once or twice before about a move but things did not work out. Obviously, they have this year and I’m looking forward to it.”

Heeps is confident his machinery will be competitive for 2019, saying: “I’ll be using some of last year’s machinery but I’ve got a couple of sponsors who will help me make some changes and if everything works out it should be good for me next season.

“I’m also talking to a couple of Premiership clubs about a spot for 2019.”