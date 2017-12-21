Edinburgh Monarchs sign former Comet Matt Williamson

Edinburgh Monarchs have just one space left to complete their 2017 squad after unveiling 25-year-old Englishman Matt Williamson as their sixth signing for next season.

Williamson rode for Workington Comets last season but despite nearly doubling his starting average he was frozen out at Derwent Park for 2018 as Comets restructured.

He said: “Workington did hint that there wasn’t going be a place for me next term. These things happen but I’m absolutely delighted to be joining a side like Edinburgh. They have got a winning mentality and I’m looking forward to becoming part of it.”

Monarchs have been on Williamson’s radar for some time

“I’ve asked about joining Edinburgh in the past but they coudn’t fit me in. I also spoke to Craig Cook and he advised me what a good club it is, he only had positive things to say about Edinburgh. It’s definitely a good career move and I can’t wait to get started.”

Monarchs director Mike Hunter said: “We have been tracking Matt for a while now and think he will be a worthwhile signing.”