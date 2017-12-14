Edinburgh Monarchs sign Swede ahead of 2018 season

Edinburgh Monarchs today unveiled 21-year-old Joel Andersson as their fifth signing for the 2018 speedway season at Armadale.

The Swedish racer will make his Championship debut in the UK but revealed Monarchs tried to sign him two years ago. He said: “I think at the time I felt I was too young and didn’t feel ready.

“Now I need to ride in the UK top gain experience.”

Swedish tracks are noted for being wide and long but Andersson does not feel the tight confines of Armadale will hold any fears for him. “I like riding technical tracks which Armadale has been likened to. I like all the technical stuff because it makes you think how fast to be on the track.”

Andersson is off to Australia to ride for two months prior to coming to Scotland where he will bring two engines and three bikes with him for his maiden season in Monarchs colours.

He added: “I’m a little bit nervous and excited at the same time about racing for Edinburgh. Every away track I go to with Edinburgh will be new to me, but I’m looking forward to the experience.”

Ricky Wells, Mark and Erik Riss, and Josh Pickering have already signed contracts for next season.