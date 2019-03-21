Edinburgh Monarchs to kick off new season with challenge against Wolverhampton Wolves

Edinburgh Monarchs will rev up for the 2019 speedway season at Armadale with a challenge fixture against Premiership side Wolverhampton Wolves on Friday, April 12.

The match will also be supporting Cancer Research with a donation being made and also a collection taken on the night. Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess said: “We are all looking forward to it. I think Wolves will bring one of the strongest teams in the country to Armadale and it will certainly be a stiff test for our new-look team.

“It should give our new boys the perfect opportunity to show just what they are capable of and it will be the ideal opener before our cup quarter-final first leg tie against Scunthorpe Scorpions two days later.”

Wolves co-promoter Chris Van Straaten said: “I’m pleased to accept the invitation to head to Edinburgh as we never often get the chance as both teams compete in different divisions. We will be fielding a team which will provide a competitive meeting for the fans up there.”