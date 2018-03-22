Erii Riss: It’s cool to be new Edinburgh Monarchs captain

Erik Riss has been named Edinburgh Monarchs captain for the new season, a role he described as “cool”.

The 22-year-old – now in his fourth season with Monarchs – said he was determined to lead the team to another league title

“That is my goal to try and win the league crown again and I’ll make sure it will be the goal of the whole team,” said Riss. “I look at the team we’ve assembled this season and it looks pretty good to me.

“This is my fourth spell with Edinburgh and it definitely feels like home. It was hard not to come back. It feels cool to be captain. I’m looking forward to it.”

Riss occupies a role occupied by Sam Masters last season and once by the great Craig Cook, and he revealed he learned quite a lot from them.

“Craig was a very good skipper and was always well motivated,” the German said. “Sam was also a good captain and a good leader. I picked up useful things from them both.

“I was aiming for the No.1 spot last season but didn’t quite make it, so I’m determined to increase my average in 2018. I did over 100 meetings last year and it took its toll in the end.”

Team boss Alex Harkess added: “When Erik first joined he was very quiet but now he has a lot more to say. And when things are not going his way, he’s got plenty to say!”