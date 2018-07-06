Max Ruml plans to kick-start Monarchs season in individual event

If Edinburgh Monarchs’ American ace Max Ruml is serious about making his mark on British speedway, his inclusion in tonight’s Caledonian Riders Championship at Armadale Stadium is the perfect platform for him to prove he has made tangible progress since joining Monarchs this season.

Ruml, who is still striving to score big points for Monarchs in team matches, should shine in the individual spotlight.

He said: “I’m pretty excited about it, it will be a good meeting for me to get the final touches to my game sorted out.

“It will also give me the chance to gain some confidence.

“There’s a few big names in the field, but for the most part it’s National League and Northern Junior League riders as well. It will be good to get out on track and have some fun.”

But Ruml is cautious about being tipped as front runner for the event, claiming: “Favouritism is a double-edged sword. I might be a favourite, but at the end of the day it’s a racing contest and you can never take a race for granted.

“I will go out and do my best. If I do, I’m capable of winning the title. I don’t have any doubt in my mind that I will do very well.

“I’m a motor cycle rider and I have confidence. But there is always that little doubt in your head that anything can happen.”

Success for Ruml this evening will help him erase the memory of last Saturday’s trip to Berwick Bandits, which saw Monarchs progress to the semi-finals of the Championship KO Cup.

Ruml had a nightmare and failed to score. He added: “I have a love/hate relationship with the Berwick circuit. It was only my second visit to Berwick and I’ve yet to score good points.

“It’s really big circuit and I couldn’t get the hang of the place. But hopefully once I do a few more laps round the place it will be a track I eventually succeed at.”

The biggest threat to Ruml tonight is likely to come from Coty Garcia, who Monarchs axed last week.