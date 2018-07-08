Monarchs’ dire away form goes on as Scunthorpe claims spoils

Edinburgh Monarchs are still looking for their first away Championship League victory after going down 53-37 to injury-hit Scunthorpe Scorpions at the Eddie Wright Raceway.

It was the fourth away fixture in a row that Monarchs have lost by the same scoreline.

The Monarchs, who are anchored at the foot of the table, were under the cosh from the start when they surrendered a 5-1 in the opening heat after No.1 Ricky Wells retired from the race.

Wells had made a dreadful start from the tapes and eventually pulled up on the second lap when at the back. The Scorpions then heaped on the pressure with two more maximum advantages in heats six and eight to lead 30-18 and Monarchs were clearly struggling .

Monarchs’ Swedish star Joel Andersson, who won his opening ride in the second heat, was excluded in that eighth race after diving inside Scorpions star Jake Allen.

Wells came out as a tactical substitute for Monarchs in heat nine and alongside captain Erik Riss produced a 5-1 advantage of their own to cut their arrears back to eight points, 31-23. But Erik Riss had a meeting he will want to forget, scoring just tour points from his four starts.

The tenth heat was shared 3-3 and the Scorpions remained very much in charge of proceedings, leading 34-26, and a 4-2 by Josh Auty and Gino Manzares against Wells and Victor Palovaara in the eleventh race allowed the Scorpions to open up a ten-point gap at 38-28.

Scorpions’ guest star Aaron Summers won heat 12 for the home side to maintain their ten-point lead and seemingly on course for a comfortable victory.

Another 5-1 from Auty and Rory Schelin clinched the match points for the Scorpions in heat 13. With two races to go, they led 46-32 and Monarchs were unable to make any impression on their hosts’ injury situation.

The Scorpions finished with a 4-2 in the final race for what was a easier match victory than most people had anticipated.

Scunthorpe Scorpions: Auty 16, Schlein 12, Summers 10, Allen 9, Manzares 6, Wallinger 0.

Edinburgh Monarchs: Wells 8, Pickering 8, Andersson 7, Palovaara 5, E Riss 4, M Riss 3, Ruml 2.