Raise glass for Monarchs’ new sponsor

It’s cheers all round for Edinburgh Monarchs, who will be sponsored this season by the award-winning Staggs Bar in Musselburgh, who have stepped in to back the team following Parsons Peebles surprise decision to end their sponsorship agreement after just one year.

Proprietor Nigel Finlay, who has been a speedway follower since the 1960s, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing about this because it’s something I never expected to do.

“It’s a privilege to sponsor Monarchs, who are celebrating their 70th year in existence. It’s also the 160th year of the Staggs Bar, so there is a nice wee tie-up there”

Monarchs co-promoter Alex Harkess said: “I was always confident we would find a new sponsor after Parsons Peebles pulled out and I’m delighted we now have a tie-up with the Staggs Bar.

“The owner is a speedway person at heart, which made the approach much easier to deal with as opposed to someone who is stone-cold to the sport.

“And to have a sponsors name on your race jacket before the start of our home season on Friday is great as it offers security to the club.”