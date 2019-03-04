Staggs Bar continue support of Edinburgh Monarchs with renewed sponsorship deal

Edinburgh Monarchs today raised their glass again to Staggs Bar, Musselburgh, who have extended their team sponsorship of the Capital speedway club for a second season.

Staggs bar owner Nigel Finlay is delighted to be backing the Monarchs again in 2019, saying: “I’m more than happy. Last year was a monumental year and hopefully this year will be the same.”

Finlay, who is an enthusiastic speedway fan, is confident this year’s Monarchs team can reach the play-offs.

“There is no reason why we can’t be successful,” he said. “I don’t know much about new Aussie Cameron Heeps but I’ve heard he is likely to be very good.

“New reserve Luke Ruddick is new to me as well, but I see no reason why Monarchs cannot make the top four and the play-offs.”

Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess revealed Monarchs had been in talks with two other potential sponsors, with Staggs Bar’s approval, but no deal could be struck.

Said Harkess: “As is often the case they promised us the world but in the end no agreement was reached, but I’m delighted that Staggs Bar are back on board. They have also increased their offer from last season which is fantastic and they are a perfect fit for us. Nigel is effervescent type of guy who loves his speedway, I couldn’t be happier.”