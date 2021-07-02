With Wimbledon well underway and the school holidays upon us, tennis courts across Scotland are starting to fill up with people trying to perfect their topspin.

Serious players can pay hundreds of pounds for a sports club membership, but there are plenty of options for more casual participants to take to the court.

Here are 10 ace places to play.

1. The Meadows The 16 tennis courts in the Meadows, run by Edinburgh Leisure, are one of the best and most attractive places to play tennis in Edinburgh. Book and play from 9am-9pm Monday-Friday and 10am-6pm Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Google Maps

2. Craiglockhart Leisure and Tennis Centre Craiglockhart Leisure and Tennis Centre, run by Edinburgh Leisure, offers state-of-the-art tennis facilities with both indoor and outdoor courts. Photo: Google Maps

3. St Margaret's Park The last of Edinburgh Leisure's tennis facilities, the courts at St Margaret's Park don't need to be booked in advance - just turn up and play. Photo: Google Maps

4. Craigmillar Park Tennis Club There's no need to be a member to play one of Craigmillar Park Tennis Club's four all weather artificial grass floodlit courts, situated right next to the Cameron Toll Shopping. You can book up to five days in advance with prices starting from just £10. Photo: Google Maps