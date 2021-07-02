Tennis Edinburgh: 10 places to practice your service without a membership in the Capital
If Andy Murray has inspired you to dig out your tennis racket, here’s where you can easily grab a game.
With Wimbledon well underway and the school holidays upon us, tennis courts across Scotland are starting to fill up with people trying to perfect their topspin.
Serious players can pay hundreds of pounds for a sports club membership, but there are plenty of options for more casual participants to take to the court.
Here are 10 ace places to play.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.