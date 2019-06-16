Thomas Dickson sets up Scottish title showdown

Thomas Dickson made a return to winning ways after a routine points win over Gary McKenzie at Paisley’s Lagoon Centre.

The Edinburgh lightweight had not fought since a narrow loss to Stockport’s Jamie Quinn 12 months ago but racked up his ninth win as a professional on Saturday.

In truth, it was a comfortable night’s work for the 29-year-old, who will now contest the Scottish title against compatriot Cal McCord at Trump Turnberry resort on Saturday, September 14.

It is a bout Dickson is relishing having been scheduled to fight Andrew Mackay for the vacant belt last year only for his opponent to withdraw citing an injury.

Dickson, who is managed by former MTK Global promoter Sam Kynoch, said: “I was pleased just to be back in the ring again but it wasn’t the prettiest of fights. He got warned five or six times for holding so that told you everything about his game plan. I didn’t really get the chance to get going but I won every round so it was fairly comfortable in the end.

“It’s great I’ve got this one lined up already. It gives you something to aim for and there’s extra motivation with the Scottish title at stake. I’ll be straight back to training even though I’ve got three months to prepare.”

The show in Paisley also produced Scotland’s first female world champion as Hannah Rankin overcame American Sarah Curran to claim the IBO super welterweight title.

Dickson added: “It was a great show and I’m delighted for Hannah. She’s a really nice girl and to be the first Scottish woman to win a world title is just amazing, even more so that it was here. Woman’s boxing has really come on so it’s great to get the recognition it deserves.”