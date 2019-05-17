Tom Sole not alone in thinking Scotland can beat Sri Lanka

Capital cricketer Tom Sole admits Scotland’s loss to Afghanistan via DLS seven days ago was a “kick in the teeth” - and he cannot wait to make amends against Sri Lanka in the first of two One Day Internationals at The Grange tomorrow.

The spinning all-rounder, who turns 23 next month, played in his sixth ODI in the tight loss last time out and it has left him eager for more.

Having come through the ranks at Mazars Grange and having spent some time in New Zealand, Sole has grown into a fine player and he has been on the books of English county Northants since 2016.

Since last May he has has two spells out to cure an ankle injury, but he is fit and raring to go ahead of this big match in Stockbridge.

“It would have been an interesting game if it had gone the whole way against Afghanistan, DLS can be quite frustrating, but it is just something you have to put up with,” Sole said.

“It was a bit of a kick in the teeth with 5.1 overs to go because we felt we were right in things.

“We outplayed Afghanistan at different times in the game and there were a couple of run-out chances that were close, but rather than dwell on them we are all now fully focused on facing Sri Lanka.

“Having a team of that calibre coming to Scotland is brilliant, we respect them, but we won’t give them too much respect, we will be going into these games to win and again show the wider cricketing public just what Scotland are capable of.

“It is just a matter of being consistent going forward and being able to beat the best day in and day out rather than just in one off games. I don’t think we have any self doubt, we know what we can do.”

Tomorrow’s game starts at 11am with a second match on Tuesday.

Squad for Sri Lanka: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Dylan Budge, Scott Cameron (cover), Matthew Cross (wk), Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.