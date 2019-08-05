US Open winner Michael Campbell confirms entry for Scottish Seniors Open at Craigielaw

Next week’s Scottish Seniors Open at Craigielaw will be the biggest gathering of major champions in the event’s 27-year history.

It follows former US Open champion Michael Campbell joining Sandy Lyle, Paul Lawrie and Ian Woosnam in the line-up for the £250,000 event in East Lothian.

Kiwi Campbell, who held off Tiger Woods to claim his major victory at Pinehurst in 2005, turned 50 in February and will join Lawrie in making his debut in the tournament on August 16-18.

“It’s been a few years since I played in Scotland,” said the eight-time European Tour winner. “I think my last appearance was in the Dunhill Links Championship when I hurt my achilles tendon and had to pull out after three holes.

“However, I have some great memories of the Home of Golf. I will never forget my first appearance at St Andrews in The Open in 1995 when I led by two shots after three rounds and just missed out of a play-off with John Daly and Costantino Rocca. It was an amazing experience.

“Although I don’t have first-hand knowledge of Craigielaw, I’ve played several of the courses in East Lothian over the years – I remember shooting 59 at Kilspindie – and I look forward to going back to that special part of the country.”

Entry to next week’s Staysure Tour event is FREE.