WATCH: Scotland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin concedes howler to former Hearts midfielder Olly Lee in FA Cup

Jon McLaughlin started for Scotland against San Marino.

The goalkeeper looked to have Lee's free-kick covered, only to drop the ball and let it fall through his legs and into the net. The game finished 1-1, meaning the sides will meet again in a replay.

McLaughlin started in Scotland's 6-0 win over San Marino in October, his second cap after appearing in a friendly against Mexico in 2018.